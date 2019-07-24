SmartCash Market Cap Reaches $8.27 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $192,516.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,695.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.02184948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00964477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03062136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00819128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00727242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00223650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

