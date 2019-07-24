SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,341. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

