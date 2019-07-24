SingularityNET Trading 34.9% Higher This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Tidex and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00297434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01693060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024588 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00119486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000667 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.