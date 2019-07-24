Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,253,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after buying an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,622,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $166.03.

