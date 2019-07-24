Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.47 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

CBRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

