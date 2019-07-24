Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. 480,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

