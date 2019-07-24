Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), 15,642 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 46,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $80.21 million and a P/E ratio of 88.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Shires Income’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

