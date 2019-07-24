ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $300.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $291.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,455.05, a PEG ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total transaction of $475,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,575.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,142.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,403,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,370,000 after acquiring an additional 804,514 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,484,000 after acquiring an additional 630,491 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,849,000 after acquiring an additional 263,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,772,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,538,000 after acquiring an additional 226,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

