SEGRO (SGRO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/24/2019 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 830 ($10.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/22/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.60) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.15).

7/19/2019 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – SEGRO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/4/2019 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/24/2019 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 725 ($9.47). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – SEGRO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 755 ($9.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – SEGRO had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 786 ($10.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – SEGRO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 22.60 ($0.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 776.80 ($10.15). 2,483,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 736.69. SEGRO plc has a 1-year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

