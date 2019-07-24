Seattle Genetics (SGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/18/2019 – Seattle Genetics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

7/13/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2019 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/5/2019 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/29/2019 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics reported narrower-than-expected loss in Q1 while revenues beat estimates.Its sole marketed drug, Adcetris, is performing well since its launch. Adcetris’ recent label expansion in frontline stage III/IV Hodgkin lymphoma and in frontline CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL) bodes well for the company. The company’s collaboration with Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris also holds promise. However, its heavy dependence solely on Adcetris for growth is a concern. The recent label expansion of Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo in the lymphoma indication will increase competition. Though the company has multiple candidates in its pipeline, maximum is in early developmental stages. Any regulatory setback for Adcetris could hurt its sales potential significantly.”

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,776. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $325,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,532. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

