Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for FLIR Systems in a report released on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.18.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at $25,426,148.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $3,358,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after buying an additional 122,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,595,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after buying an additional 143,609 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

