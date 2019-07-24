Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 933,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,139,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,042,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after acquiring an additional 964,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,219,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,295,000 after acquiring an additional 549,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,675,000 after acquiring an additional 410,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 851,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,325. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

