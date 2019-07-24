Scout Investments Inc. Sells 125,420 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,420 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.62% of United Rentals worth $64,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,688,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

