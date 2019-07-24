Scout Investments Inc. Sells 102,782 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,782 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of Masimo worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $157.71. 11,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,990. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,731 shares of company stock valued at $30,167,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

