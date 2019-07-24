Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the period. ONE Gas makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.07% of ONE Gas worth $51,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,300. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.34.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.25 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

