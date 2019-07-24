Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,980. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.