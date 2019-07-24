Scout Investments Inc. Has $41.42 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 324,069 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $41,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,810.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. 62,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

