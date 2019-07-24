Scout Investments Inc. Buys 74,276 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Proofpoint worth $32,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $39,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Proofpoint by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,889 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $20,939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Proofpoint by 106.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 284,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,592,000 after acquiring an additional 147,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $3,625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $13,399,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of PFPT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.27. 16,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,094. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

