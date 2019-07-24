Scott Perricelli Sells 743,388 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 316,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,528. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.