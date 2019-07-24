Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,232. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26.

