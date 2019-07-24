Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,235,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,918. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

