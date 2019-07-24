Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $$52.93 on Tuesday. 342,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,567. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.