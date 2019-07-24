Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New $299,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 53,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

NYSE C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 397,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,819. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.