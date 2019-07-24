Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $451,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 444,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $131.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

