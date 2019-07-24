Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Shares of 1,100 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,684. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.