Schlumberger Limited. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,854. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 237,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

