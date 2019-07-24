Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 559,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 70,827 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,301,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 352,562 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 197,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,490,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 10,610,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

