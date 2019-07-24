SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 12,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,663. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other SB Financial Group news, Director George W. Carter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $57,334.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $55,393. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 141,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

