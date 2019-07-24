SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 12,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,663. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other SB Financial Group news, Director George W. Carter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $57,334.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $55,393. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.
