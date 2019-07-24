Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,850. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

