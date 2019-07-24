Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

CNP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,558,486. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

