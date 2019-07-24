Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 43,700 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GAP by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 960,583 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 82.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after buying an additional 734,097 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 121.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.28.

GPS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 78,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,115. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

