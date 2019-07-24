Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,857,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,192.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,225. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

