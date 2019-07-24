Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Uniqure accounts for about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,817,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,307,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 79,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,757,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 9,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,899. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $381,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,825.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,620,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,020 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

