Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 733,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

