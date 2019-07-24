salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 506.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,560. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $140,444.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $415,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,632.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,977,838. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

