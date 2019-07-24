Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 476 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in AT&T by 13.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 83.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 604,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 734,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. AT&T’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.