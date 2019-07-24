Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ryerson reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYI. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 143,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

In other Ryerson news, insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ryerson by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ryerson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.