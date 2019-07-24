Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

