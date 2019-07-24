RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $58.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.27 million and the lowest is $56.01 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $234.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.40 million to $240.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $235.90 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,244,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,521,000 after purchasing an additional 805,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 15,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,591. The company has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

