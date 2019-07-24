RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings beat estimates for the second straight quarter. Notably, the 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan has started paying off. Price increases and stabilizing raw material cost inflation added to the positives. For fiscal 2020, it expects to generate low-to-mid-single-digit sales improvement and double-digit adjusted EBIT growth. Fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings are projected within $3.30-$3.42 per share, which is way above fiscal 2019 figure, courtesy of the above-mentioned positives. Yet, continued increases in distribution and labor costs, foreign currency headwinds, and extremely wet weather are pressing concerns. Shares of RPM have underperformed its industry year to date. Estimates for first-quarter and fiscal 2020 have moved south over the past seven days.”

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

RPM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.