RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.703664775-5.78713304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.RPM International also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

RPM International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $68.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

