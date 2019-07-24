RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $5.72 on Wednesday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 828,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,335. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

