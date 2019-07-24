RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of International Game Technology worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,390,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 33.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 988,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 93.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,273 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 57.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 850,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,490. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

