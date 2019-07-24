RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.