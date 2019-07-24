RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. 33,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,214. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The firm had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.