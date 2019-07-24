RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,104,000 after purchasing an additional 240,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 49,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $5,796,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $8.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. 834,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.18.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

