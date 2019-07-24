Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

