Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 402 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $122,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,722 shares of company stock worth $144,229. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

