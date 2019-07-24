Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

