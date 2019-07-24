Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $153.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

